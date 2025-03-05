 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

giants_mpx.jpg
Simms: ‘Gut feeling’ is Giants trade up to No. 1
nbc_csu_jalenmilroe_250305.jpg
QB Milroe still a ‘project’ entering NFL draft
nbc_csu_qbcarousel_250305.jpg
Darnold re-signing with MIN would hinder McCarthy

Other PFT Content

NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Los Angeles Chargers v Houston Texans
Jim Harbaugh ranked dead last in player survey about efficient use of time
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

giants_mpx.jpg
Simms: ‘Gut feeling’ is Giants trade up to No. 1
nbc_csu_jalenmilroe_250305.jpg
QB Milroe still a ‘project’ entering NFL draft
nbc_csu_qbcarousel_250305.jpg
Darnold re-signing with MIN would hinder McCarthy

Other PFT Content

NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Los Angeles Chargers v Houston Texans
Jim Harbaugh ranked dead last in player survey about efficient use of time
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jerry Jones doesn’t think “aggressive” is the right word for their free-agency plans

  
Published March 5, 2025 01:56 PM

Last week, Cowboys executive Stephen Jones said the team will be “selectively aggressive” in free agency. On Wednesday, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones selected a different way to describe the plans.

I don’t think aggressive is the right word,” Jerry Jones told reporters after the Zack Martin retirement press conference. “I’m not looking at free agency as a place to fill voids.”

Jones said he believes the team can fill its voids during the draft.

That approach puts even more pressure on the picking of players who can play right away. And play well.

Jerry also said he has the “bait” out on trade possibilities, but that he’ll wait for other teams to come to them. Which is sort of like saying the worm is on the hook, but he won’t put the line in the water until the fish say they’re hungry.

For Cowboys fans who are hungry for something more than the worm food of the last 30 years, today’s comments won’t be viewed as good news.