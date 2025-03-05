Jerry Jones doesn’t think “aggressive” is the right word for their free-agency plans

Last week, Cowboys executive Stephen Jones said the team will be “selectively aggressive” in free agency. On Wednesday, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones selected a different way to describe the plans.

“I don’t think aggressive is the right word,” Jerry Jones told reporters after the Zack Martin retirement press conference. “I’m not looking at free agency as a place to fill voids.”

Jones said he believes the team can fill its voids during the draft.

That approach puts even more pressure on the picking of players who can play right away. And play well.

Jerry also said he has the “bait” out on trade possibilities, but that he’ll wait for other teams to come to them. Which is sort of like saying the worm is on the hook, but he won’t put the line in the water until the fish say they’re hungry.

For Cowboys fans who are hungry for something more than the worm food of the last 30 years, today’s comments won’t be viewed as good news.