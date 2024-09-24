 Skip navigation
Jerry Jones downplays Jamie Foxx video

  
Published September 24, 2024 10:23 AM

A video recently emerged of Jamie Foxx watching practice with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. The video made a bit of a stir.

The stir happened because the video includes commentary from Jones about one specific player attribute. Once Jones offered up a precise size for said specific player attribute, the video Foxx was shooting abruptly ended.

Jones was asked about the comment during his weekly Tuesday appearance on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas.

“He’s a great friend,” Jones said of Foxx, via Clarence E. Hill Jr. of ALLDLLS.com. “We have had a lot of experience watching players, talking about players, talking about games. It’s just kind of ironic I think when that was supposed to have happened a few years back. But I don’t recall it.”

It’s unclear what’s ironic about it; unless he’s talking about having ten thousand spoons when all you need is an eight-and-a-half-inch knife.

It’s also unclear why it matters that he doesn’t remember it. He doesn’t need to. We see the video.

Why not just own it as a joke? It seemed like one to me. Given that he opted instead to word-salad his way around it, maybe it wasn’t?