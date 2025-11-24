 Skip navigation
Jerry Jones dreaming after Cowboys tied their biggest comeback in team history

  
Published November 23, 2025 09:05 PM

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones understands exactly where his team stood entering Sunday’s game against the Eagles. Nine NFC teams had more wins than the Cowboys.

At 4-5-1 entering today, the Cowboys had no margin of error.

“This day had such meaning for our season. This day had such meaning for our future,” Jones said postgame. “Earlier this year we had a chance to go down a couple of roads, and we took one of the roads.”

Yet, they fell behind the Eagles 21-0 early, digging an even bigger hole. The Eagles were threatening to bury the Cowboys in their own stadium.

“I just didn’t believe that we were giving that much to them,” Jones said. “Everything we were doing, we were letting them have opportunity.”

The Cowboys never lost their will and found a way, scoring 24 unanswered points. They won on a 42-yard Brandon Aubrey field goal on the final play.

It tied for the biggest comeback in team history. Dallas now is 4-127 all-time, including the playoffs, when down by 21 points. The other 21-point comebacks were: a 34-31 win over the Rams on Sept. 21, 2014, a 41-35 win over Washington on Sept. 12, 1999 and a 30-27 win over the Saints on Oct. 21, 1984.

“You’ve got to have these little wins as you look [at the] daunting [schedule] ahead and our numbers of what we’re going to do to get in the playoffs,” Jones said. “But that’s one right there that I’ll be as proud of on my dying breath, as I will any game we’ve won around here.

“Well, I’m not going to say Super Bowls, but I can dream. I can dream.”