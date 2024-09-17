Jerry Jones: I don’t see a change involving Dalvin Cook this week

The Cowboys are averaging less than four yards per carry through the first two weeks of the season, but it doesn’t sound like they are planning to shake up the makeup of their backfield for this week’s game against the Ravens.

Ezekiel Elliott and Rico Dowdle have carried the load at running back, but the Cowboys signed Dalvin Cook to their practice squad in August so they could turn in his direction in an effort to find a spark. Team owner Jerry Jones threw cold water on that idea during an appearance on 105.3 The Fan, however.

Jones said he is “pleased” with how the backs have performed and that he doesn’t expect the team will call Cook’s number.

“I don’t see a change that could involve Cook this week,” Jones said, via Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Cook’s limited work with the Jets and Ravens in 2023 didn’t do much to suggest he’s the answer to all problems, but there’s not much reason to have him in the organization if you’re not going to see if he can be an answer to some of them.