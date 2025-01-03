 Skip navigation
Jerry Jones: I don’t see anything on Sunday changing our plans with coaching staff

  
Published January 3, 2025 12:28 PM

The Cowboys have one game left to play this season, but it doesn’t sound like the results of Sunday’s matchup with the Commanders will have much bearing on their coaching decisions.

During a Friday appearance on 105.3 The Fan, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was asked if anything can happen that would push his choice in a different direction. Jones suggested that everything the team needs to make its evaluations is already being taken under advisement.

“No, the hay’s in the barn as far as our staff is concerned . . . I don’t think there’s something that would happen out there Sunday impacting where we’re going to be as we go forward,” Jones said, via Todd Archer of ESPN.com.

As he has been many other times over the course of the season, Jones was complimentary of McCarthy’s work and said “it doesn’t take any effort on my part to look at see the positives” of McCarthy’s tenure. At some point over the next 10 days or so, we’ll find out if there will be any more positive moments for McCarthy in Dallas.