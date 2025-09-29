Jerry Jones: I’m proud of the way the Cowboys played but sick that we didn’t win

Cowboys owner and General Manager Jerry Jones said his team deserved to win for how well it played on Sunday night against the Packers.

Instead, the Cowboys and Packers tied 40-40, and Jones was disappointed to end up with a 1-2-1 record through four games, rather than 2-2.

“I’m proud of this bunch,” Jones said after the game. “They competed their tails off tonight. They competed out there at the end when they were tired. I’m proud of them. I thought we played well enough to win the game. I’m sick for these players, sick for these coaches and mostly sick for our fans that we didn’t bring home a win. But I am proud of the way we competed tonight.”

Jones particularly wanted Dak Prescott to get a win, saying he out-played Packers quarterback Jordan Love.

“To not come out with a W for that one is unbelievable for him,” Jones said of Prescott. “I thought he was the better quarterback tonight.”

The Cowboys played better than most people thought they would, but the Packers’ field goal as time expired took away the win Jones thought they deserved.