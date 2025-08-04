 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nfl_1920.jpg
White to be interim executive director of NFLPA
nbc_pft_stafford_250804.jpg
Stafford is ‘making good progress’ with back issue
nbc_pft_levy_250804.jpg
Former Bills head coach Marv Levy turns 100

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nfl_1920.jpg
White to be interim executive director of NFLPA
nbc_pft_stafford_250804.jpg
Stafford is ‘making good progress’ with back issue
nbc_pft_levy_250804.jpg
Former Bills head coach Marv Levy turns 100

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jerry Jones keeps negotiating directly with players — and the NFL/NFLPA keep letting him

  
Published August 4, 2025 06:56 PM

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has no qualms about negotiating directly with players who are represented by agents, ignoring the letter and/or the spirit of the Collective Bargaining Agreement.

He has done it before. He did it with linebacker Micah Parsons. Left unchecked, Jones will do it again.

So where are the NFL and the NFL Players Association on this? The union has methods to challenge Jones’s actions. The union hasn’t.

The league can take action, too. It hasn’t.

Of course, it’s not as if it works. The Cowboys end up waiting too long and paying too much, regardless of how Jones goes about negotiating.

Maybe that’s the best punishment. Jones deals directly with players. And the Cowboys eventually pay more than they should have paid.

Regardless of the outcome to the negotiations, it’s amazing that the league and the union allow Jones to keep doing it.