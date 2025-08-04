Jerry Jones keeps negotiating directly with players — and the NFL/NFLPA keep letting him

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has no qualms about negotiating directly with players who are represented by agents, ignoring the letter and/or the spirit of the Collective Bargaining Agreement.

He has done it before. He did it with linebacker Micah Parsons. Left unchecked, Jones will do it again.

So where are the NFL and the NFL Players Association on this? The union has methods to challenge Jones’s actions. The union hasn’t.

The league can take action, too. It hasn’t.

Of course, it’s not as if it works. The Cowboys end up waiting too long and paying too much, regardless of how Jones goes about negotiating.

Maybe that’s the best punishment. Jones deals directly with players. And the Cowboys eventually pay more than they should have paid.

Regardless of the outcome to the negotiations, it’s amazing that the league and the union allow Jones to keep doing it.