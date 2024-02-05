Jerry Jones: Mike McCarthy’s contract status won’t hurt defensive coordinator search

The Cowboys have a head coach heading into the final year of his contract, but team owner Jerry Jones doesn’t think Mike McCarthy’s status will be a negative for prospective defensive coordinators.

Dan Quinn held that job for the last three seasons in Dallas before moving on to become the Commanders head coach last week. During a press conference in Dallas on Sunday, Jones said he thinks the prospect of using the job with the Cowboys as a similar stepping stone will outweigh any concerns about staff changes come the offseason.

“I don’t anticipate that being an issue at all,” Jones said, via the team’s website. “If they take the job, they will be coordinator of the Cowboys. They would be looking at that right there and all that goes with that. If they’re aspiring, they know there’s a chance to be a head coach someplace, because the one that just left is.”

Jones said he has no timeline in place to make a hire and that interviews are getting underway on Monday morning. Former Commanders head coach Ron Rivera is reportedly a candidate, but secondary coach and pass game coordinator Joe Whitt won’t be getting the job as he’s joining Quinn in Washington.