Jerry Jones: Not crazy to think Mike McCarthy will get an extension

The Cowboys didn’t give head coach Mike McCarthy a contract extension after he led the team to 12 wins in each of the last three seasons, so there hasn’t been much thought that he’d be getting one this year.

McCarthy is in the final year of the contract he signed with the team in 2020 and their 4-7 mark after last season’s playoff flop has led to a widespread expectation that they’ll part ways come January. During an appearance on 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday, however, team owner Jerry Jones didn’t rule out staying the course.

“I don’t think that’s crazy at all. That’s not crazy,” Jones said. “Listen, Mike McCarthy is an outstanding coach. . . . A Super Bowl-winning coach. Mike McCarthy has been there and done that. He’s got great ideas. Bottom line is no place in my body language or anything else have you seen an indication about what we’re going to be doing relative to this staff at the end of the year. And we shouldn’t, we got a lot of football left.”

Jones went on to say that the six football games the Cowboys have left are a “lifetime” in terms of determining what the team is going to do in the offseason and a win against the Giants on Thursday would be a step toward making decisions more difficult in Dallas.