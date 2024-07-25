 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_belichick_240724.jpg
Belichick passed up ‘any job he wanted’ with 49ers
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240724.jpg
PFT Mailbag: Brian Flores lawsuit updates and more
nbc_pftpm_McCarthy_240724.jpg
McCarthy faces tough challenge as lame duck coach

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_belichick_240724.jpg
Belichick passed up ‘any job he wanted’ with 49ers
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240724.jpg
PFT Mailbag: Brian Flores lawsuit updates and more
nbc_pftpm_McCarthy_240724.jpg
McCarthy faces tough challenge as lame duck coach

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jerry Jones on CeeDee Lamb holdout: Business as usual, I’m used to this

  
Published July 25, 2024 02:12 PM

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doesn’t sound like he’s losing any sleep about wide receiver CeeDee Lamb’s absence from training camp.

Lamb did not report to camp as part of his ongoing push for a new contract, which is unfolding at the same time that quarterback Dak Prescott and linebacker Micah Parsons are looking for deals of their own. Jones opened a Thursday press conference by talking about the “ambiguities” involved with running an NFL team before fielding a question specifically about Lamb’s absence.

Jones noted that guard Zach Martin’s holdout at camp last year was a big deal that got resolved and noted that “it happens all over the league” before saying he won’t get “bent out of shape” about Lamb’s choice.

“I don’t flare when it’s happening to us. I’m aware that we want to get these guys to camp. Business as usual . . . I’m used to this, I can live with this,” Jones said.

Jones went on to note that the Cowboys have 14 Pro Bowlers and 12 All-Pros, so he feels good about the makeup of the roster, but a lot of others would likely feel better about it if Lamb was one of those players in camp rather than just on the roster.