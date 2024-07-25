Jerry Jones on CeeDee Lamb holdout: Business as usual, I’m used to this

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doesn’t sound like he’s losing any sleep about wide receiver CeeDee Lamb’s absence from training camp.

Lamb did not report to camp as part of his ongoing push for a new contract, which is unfolding at the same time that quarterback Dak Prescott and linebacker Micah Parsons are looking for deals of their own. Jones opened a Thursday press conference by talking about the “ambiguities” involved with running an NFL team before fielding a question specifically about Lamb’s absence.

Jones noted that guard Zach Martin’s holdout at camp last year was a big deal that got resolved and noted that “it happens all over the league” before saying he won’t get “bent out of shape” about Lamb’s choice.

“I don’t flare when it’s happening to us. I’m aware that we want to get these guys to camp. Business as usual . . . I’m used to this, I can live with this,” Jones said.

Jones went on to note that the Cowboys have 14 Pro Bowlers and 12 All-Pros, so he feels good about the makeup of the roster, but a lot of others would likely feel better about it if Lamb was one of those players in camp rather than just on the roster.