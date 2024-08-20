 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_flagfootball_240820.jpg
NFL stars we’d want to play Olympic flag football
nbc_pft_herbertreturns_240820.jpg
Assessing what Harbaugh can bring out of Herbert
nbc_pft_justinsimmons_240820.jpg
Simmons ‘found the right spot’ with the Falcons

Other PFT Content

NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - Steelers at Falcons
Chargers sign LB Frank Ginda, S Jalyn Phillips
Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_flagfootball_240820.jpg
NFL stars we’d want to play Olympic flag football
nbc_pft_herbertreturns_240820.jpg
Assessing what Harbaugh can bring out of Herbert
nbc_pft_justinsimmons_240820.jpg
Simmons ‘found the right spot’ with the Falcons

Other PFT Content

NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - Steelers at Falcons
Chargers sign LB Frank Ginda, S Jalyn Phillips
Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jerry Jones on holdout WR CeeDee Lamb: The facts are that I believe we’ll come together

  
Published August 20, 2024 05:15 PM

The Cowboys and CeeDee Lamb remain in a stalemate in contract talks.

Jane Slater of NFL Media reports that the sides have had no conversations and have exchanged no new proposals in the past 24 hours.

The team reportedly has offered the star receiver a deal that averages just under $33 million annually. Time is ticking, with the season opener now 19 days away, and owner Jerry Jones should feel urgency even if he doesn’t.

Jones was asked Tuesday whether he is concerned about getting Lamb signed.

“I don’t mean that to be insensitive to our fans or to CeeDee, but we’re in good shape there and we are having promising talks,” Jones said, via Todd Archer of ESPN. “You say, ‘Well, why do you keep talking? Why don’t you do something?’ Again, as in anything, it takes both of you there at the same time. But I believe it’s got the proper amount of everything — emphasis, importance — for everybody involved here, and we’ll see how it goes.”

Instead, Jones said he thinks he’s optimistic about getting a deal done.

“And when I say that, it doesn’t sound too promising,” Jones said. “The facts are that I believe we’ll come together. I don’t want to speak for him. That’s what I’m trying not to do. But we wouldn’t have offered him what we’ve offered him if we didn’t want him to be here.”

The Cowboys didn’t sign holdout running back Ezekiel Elliott to a contract extension in 2019 until Sept. 3, the week of the season opener.

They have not seen Lamb since last season ended, as he skipped the offseason program, including the mandatory minicamp, and has not reported to training camp. The Cowboys wrap up the California portion of camp on Thursday.

Lamb played last season for a base salary of $2.52 million and is scheduled to play this year on the $17.991 million fifth-year option. He had a career year last year with a league-leading 135 catches for 1,749 yards and 12 touchdowns in earning All-Pro honors for the first time.