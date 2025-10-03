Jerry Jones: Pending lawsuit is a case of “trying to get money that you don’t deserve”

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones continues to face a lawsuit arising from an allegation of sexual assault that occurred in 2018, after a home game against the Giants. On Thursday, a judge declined to dismiss the case, keeping it on track for trial in July 2026.

Appearing Friday on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, Jones was asked about the situation.

“I think we’re into this seven years, and it’s the system, but it’s been there for seven years, and that’s all that I can comment about it, but it’s the same one,” Jones said.

And, of course, after saying he can’t comment on the case, Jones did.

“It’s been around for a long time, and I’ve allegedly, when I was taking a picture with her after the New York Giants game seven years ago, allegedly kissed her,” Jones said. “And of course, I don’t remember that or deny that. There’s no pictures, there’s no witnesses in my view, and this thing . . . needs to move on down the road.”

Not remembering and denying are two different things. And if he says that on the witness stand at trial, the plaintiff’s lawyer will (or should) respond by saying, “Which is it?”

The dispute seems fairly simple. It’s her word against his. So why has it taken so long to get this case resolved?

“I think it’s the system, but I’m not going to complain about the system that we have in America,” Jones said. “It’s flawed, but it’s the best there is in the world. And so, you know, you just see where it goes from here, but I don’t — she actually is the godmother or a relationship with — that’s how she got invited to the party after the game against the Giants. And so she was there along with several hundred other people, and it just is a case of trying to, in my mind, get money that you don’t deserve.”

In the civil justice system, delays happen. The case was filed in 2020, within the two-year statute of limitations. Jones initially persuaded a judge to dismiss the case. That process takes time. The plaintiff appealed, and won. That takes time. The case had been set for trial on multiple prior occasions. Continuances build more time into the process.

Regardless, the plaintiff will have her day in court, unless there’s a settlement. A jury will decide whether he did or didn’t do it. A jury then will decide, if they believe he did, what the proper compensation should be.