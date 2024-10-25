 Skip navigation
Jerry Jones sees ESPN story about fan tours of facility as good for business

  
Published October 25, 2024 07:17 PM

The superpower of Cowboys owner and G.M. Jerry Jones isn’t building a great football team. It’s building great interest in his football team.

Above all else, Jones is a huckster. A carnival barker. At times, a snake-oil salesman. For that reason, he sees the recent ESPN.com item about his habit of conducting paid fan tours of the practice facility on a daily basis as a good thing.

Appearing Friday on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas (via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com), Jones said the story “will increase our tours significantly.”

Jones pushed back against claims that the tours impact results.

“It’s ridiculous to think that it impacts the play of the players,” Jones said.

It’s ridiculous to think preventing players from having a true sanctuary doesn’t impact their overall mental health and well being. Everyone needs a place to work without intrusion or distraction. The Cowboys apparently don’t have that, all because Jones wants to turn their respite into yet another revenue stream.

That definitely should be a factor for free agents, who (all things equal) can choose between playing in a place where they can focus on their jobs and playing in a place where there’s never a break from the expectation that they provided entertainment to the customers.