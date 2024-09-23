Jerry Jones: We couldn’t afford Derrick Henry

Derrick Henry, who trains in Dallas in the offseason, had interest in the Cowboys. The Cowboys, who were in need of a running back this offseason after losing Tony Pollard, had no interest in the free agent.

After Henry rushed for 151 yards and two touchdowns in the Ravens’ 28-25 win, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said the team’s lack of interest had nothing to do with Henry.

“We couldn’t afford Derrick Henry,” Jones said.

Jones laughed when asked: Why not?

“I don’t know. Why can’t you buy a mansion when you live in a different kind of house?” Jones said. “We couldn’t afford it. We can’t make that all fit. That’s as simple as that.”

The Cowboys did not extend the contracts of receiver CeeDee Lamb and quarterback Dak Prescott until just before the start of the season, leaving them with little wiggle room under the salary cap. So, instead of signing Henry to a two-year, $16 million deal (or re-signing Pollard to a three-year, $24 million deal), the Cowboys signed Ezekiel Elliott to a one-year, $3 million deal.

With a running back by committee, the Cowboys entered the day 25th in rushing. The Ravens had 274 rushing yards, and the Cowboys, who fell behind early, had 51.

Rico Dowdle was the Cowboys’ leading rusher with eight carries for 32 yards.

“I wouldn’t direct the running game and lack thereof or where we’ve been over the last three games to any one running back at all, because it takes some offensive linemen to blow them out of there; it takes a passing game to keep them honest in the running game. It takes a lot of things to make that work,” Jones said. “This wouldn’t be solved with just jumping over there and getting [Hall of Famer] Jimmy Brown.”