Jerry Jones will be late for training camp, due to his breach of contract lawsuit

  
Published July 22, 2024 01:15 PM

The Cowboys are heading to training camp this week. Owner Jerry Jones won’t be making the trip. At least not for now.

His breach of contract case against Alexandra Davis and her mother, Cynthia Davis, goes to trial this week. He’ll be in federal court in Texarkana for the proceedings.

Via Clarence E. Hill, Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Jones’s training-camp press conference has been postponed from Wednesday to Saturday. The trial is expected to last four or five days.

As PFT reported last week, Jones seeks $1.6 million in damages for violation of a paternity agreement that was signed in 1998. He contends that he spent that money in defending against the lawsuit that Alexandra Davis filed in early 2022, seeking to establish that he is her father.