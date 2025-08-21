Jerry Jones wonders whether the new documentary series simply reveals his flaws

The new Netflix documentary series on the Dallas Cowboys and Jerry Jones is incredible. I never use that term lightly.

Everything about it is compelling. There are stories I’d never known or had long forgotten about the team that won three Super Bowls in four years, starting only three years after Jones bought the team.

I ripped through it in two days. It was hard to work with it on. Every five or 10 seconds, something would be said that would distract me from the usual copy/paste/snarky comment duties.

There are probably 10 to 15 specific things in the eight-part show that are worth posting here. I’m going to watch it again, with pen and paper ready to make a list and to take notes.

For now, I’ll share Jerry’s final words before the credits roll.

“You know, now that I think about it, I don’t know what this has proven,” Jones says as he discusses the decision to do the show. “As a matter of fact, when I start trying to add up the pluses and the takeaways and what have you, maybe all it’s exposed is a flawed Jerry. But what I can say with absolute certainty, this has been one hell of a fuckin’ ride.”

The entire series is one hell of a fuckin’ ride. The extended focus on the 1992 NFC Championship is as good as anything I’ve ever seen. The 33-year-old footage looks crisp and fresh. The experience feels immersive.

Give it a try. You’ll be quickly hooked, and you’ll want to watch all eight episodes in one sitting.

Is there some revisionist history? Undoubtedly. Is it 100 percent accurate? No way.

Jeff Pearlman, who wrote the excellent ‘90s Cowboys book Boys Will Be Boys, called the series “a hand job to Jerry Jones.” Still, it’s a fascinating trip down memory lane.

Even if the good memories for America’s Team are fading deeper and deeper into the rear-view mirror.