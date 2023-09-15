Jerry Smith: Tyler Smith hasn’t gotten the work he normally needs to play

It looks like the Cowboys will be without left guard Tyler Smith again this weekend.

Smith missed the opening win over the Giants with a hamstring injury and he did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday. During an appearance on 105.3 The Fan, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones stopped short of ruling Smith out but he left the impression that the team is expecting to be without him again.

“Tyler is questionable and hasn’t gotten the work that you’d normally think for him to play. He’s probably the least likely to be active Sunday,” Jones said, via Nick Harris of the team’s website.

Chuma Edoga started in Smith’s place against the Giants. Right guard Zack Martin (groin), wide receiver Brandin Cooks (knee), left tackle Tyron Smith (ankle), and safety Donovan Wilson (calf) are the other Cowboys on the injury report.

