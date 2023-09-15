 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

Recent Posts

NFL: SEP 10 Eagles at Patriots
Report: Avonte Maddox is feared to have suffered torn pectoral
Detroit Lions v Kansas City Chiefs
Dan Campbell: Taylor Decker “less than questionable” for Sunday
Detroit Lions v Kansas City Chiefs
Ben Johnson: We’ll get Jahmyr Gibbs going as he gets more comfortable

Recent Clips

nbc_pft_dolphinspatsv2_230915.jpg
Can the Patriots slow down the Dolphins offense?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_230915.jpg
Show Me Something Week 2: Fields, Burrow, Allen
kcjaxpreviewchrisjones.jpg
Chiefs potentially getting stars back against Jags

Trending Teams

Minnesota Vikings Primary Logo
Minnesota Vikings
Kansas City Chiefs Primary Logo
Kansas City Chiefs
Dallas Cowboys Primary Logo
Dallas Cowboys
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

Recent Posts

NFL: SEP 10 Eagles at Patriots
Report: Avonte Maddox is feared to have suffered torn pectoral
Detroit Lions v Kansas City Chiefs
Dan Campbell: Taylor Decker “less than questionable” for Sunday
Detroit Lions v Kansas City Chiefs
Ben Johnson: We’ll get Jahmyr Gibbs going as he gets more comfortable

Recent Clips

nbc_pft_dolphinspatsv2_230915.jpg
Can the Patriots slow down the Dolphins offense?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_230915.jpg
Show Me Something Week 2: Fields, Burrow, Allen
kcjaxpreviewchrisjones.jpg
Chiefs potentially getting stars back against Jags

Trending Teams

Minnesota Vikings Primary Logo
Minnesota Vikings
Kansas City Chiefs Primary Logo
Kansas City Chiefs
Dallas Cowboys Primary Logo
Dallas Cowboys
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jerry Smith: Tyler Smith hasn’t gotten the work he normally needs to play

  
Published September 15, 2023 12:01 PM

It looks like the Cowboys will be without left guard Tyler Smith again this weekend.

Smith missed the opening win over the Giants with a hamstring injury and he did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday. During an appearance on 105.3 The Fan, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones stopped short of ruling Smith out but he left the impression that the team is expecting to be without him again.

“Tyler is questionable and hasn’t gotten the work that you’d normally think for him to play. He’s probably the least likely to be active Sunday,” Jones said, via Nick Harris of the team’s website.

Chuma Edoga started in Smith’s place against the Giants. Right guard Zack Martin (groin), wide receiver Brandin Cooks (knee), left tackle Tyron Smith (ankle), and safety Donovan Wilson (calf) are the other Cowboys on the injury report.