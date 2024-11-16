Jets activate Chuck Clark, elevate Anders Carlson from practice squad

Safety Chuck Clark is back for the Jets.

Clark was activated off of injured reserve on Saturday as part of several moves the Jets made to set their roster for Sunday’s game against the Colts. They also elevated kicker Anders Carlson from the practice squad and waived offensive lineman Alec Lindstrom.

Clark went on injured reserve on October 15 after he injured his ankle. He had 32 tackles, one pass defensed, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery before his injury.

Carlson will be the Jets’ fourth kicker in the last four weeks. Spencer Shrader handled the duties last week, but was signed off the practice squad by the Chiefs after Harrison Butker went down with a knee injury.