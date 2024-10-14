 Skip navigation
Jets activate Leki Fotu, elevate Jalen Mills and Anthony Firkser

  
Published October 14, 2024 04:47 PM

The Jets announced a handful of roster moves ahead of Monday night’s game against the Bills.

They have activated defensive tackle Leki Fotu off of injured reserve and they have elevated defensive back Jalen Mills and tight end Anthony Firkser from the practice squad. Defensive lineman Jalyn Holmes was released to make room for Fotu on the active roster.

Fotu injured his hamstring and has not played yet in the regular season. He is in his first season with the Jets after spending the last four years with the Cardinals.

Mills has not appeared in any games this season and Firkser was elevated for the first game of the year.