Jets add CB Brandon Stephens to injury report, list him as questionable

  
Published October 10, 2025 12:04 PM

Jets head coach Aaron Glenn broke down most of the team’s injury report during a Friday press conference, but there was one late addition to the list.

Cornerback Brandon Stephens was added to the report with a neck injury. He was limited in practice on Friday and is listed as questionable to face the Broncos on Sunday.

Stephens has started all five games for the Jets, but has not fared well in pass coverage for most of those appearances.

Linebacker Ja’Markis Winston (groin) is also listed as questionable. Cornerback Michael Carter (concussion) and wide receiver Allen Lazard (personal) have been ruled out.