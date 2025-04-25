Jets add TE Mason Taylor with 42nd pick

Jason Taylor played for the Jets late in his Hall of Fame career, but his son will be starting his NFL run with the AFC East club.

The Jets took tight end Mason Taylor in the second round on Friday night. Taylor is the 42nd overall pick and he joins tackle Armand Membou as new members of the Jets offense.

Mason Taylor spent the last three seasons at LSU and set the school’s single season record for tight ends with 55 catches last season. He’s also the only tight end in school history with more than 100 catches and more than 1,000 receiving yards.

Jason Taylor played for the Jets in 2010 and had five sacks before returning to the Dolphins for his final season.