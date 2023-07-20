 Skip navigation
Jets agree to terms with Dane Cruikshank

  
Published July 20, 2023 05:56 PM

The Jets are signing free agent safety Dane Cruikshank, his agent, David Canter, announced on social media.

The Jets had a need at the position after placing Chuck Clark on injured reserve Wednesday, ending his season. Clark tore an anterior cruciate ligament during the voluntary offseason program.

Cruikshank, 28, played eight games with the Bears last season but saw only one snap on defense and 119 on special teams. He landed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury.

The Titans made Cruikshank a fifth-round choice in 2018, and he played four seasons in Tennessee.

In five NFL seasons, Cruikshank has totaled 66 tackles, an interception, two passes defensed and a forced fumble in 52 games with four starts.