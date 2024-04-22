 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

USATSI_23045996.jpg
Simms’ Mock Draft 25-32: Packers reel in DeJean
nbc_csu_picks17to24_240422.jpg
Simms’ Mock Draft 17-24: Odunze lands at No. 18
nbc_csu_picks9to16_240422.jpg
Simms’ Mock Draft 9-16: Penix caps big QB run

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
FMIAMAHOMES.png
FMIA Super Bowl: “And we actually get used to this?” Mahomes, Kelce, Reid Lead KC to Repeat
fmia - shanahan.jpg
FMIA Pre-Super Bowl: Kyle Shanahan on Pick 262 and Peter King’s 40-Year Roster
FMIA-49ers (1).jpg
FMIA Conference Championships: Brock Purdy delivers again to meet Mahomes in Super Bowl
fmia-divisional-andyreid.jpg
FMIA Divisional: Inside Andy Reid’s Notebook, Lamar Locks In, Hutchinson’s Hometown Heroics
FMIAGoff.png
FMIA Wild Card: Decibels in Detroit, Doubt in Dallas, Harmony in Houston
FMIA-Allen.jpg
FMIA Week 18: Buffalo’s $4-Million Division Title and Green Bay’s 10-Percent Playoff Bid
fmiadecosta.jpg
FMIA Week 17: Lamar Jackson, Ravens in league of their own; was Taylor Decker eligible?
Jets agree to trade Zach Wilson to Broncos

  
Published April 22, 2024 02:40 PM

Zach Wilson has found a new team.

The Broncos have agreed to acquire Wilson, the Jets’ No. 2 pick of the 2021 draft, according to a report from NFL Media.

Denver will send New York a sixth-round pick, No. 203, in exchange for Wilson and a seventh-round pick, No. 256. The Jets will also pay some of Wilson’s salary. He’s due to make $5.5 million in 2024.

Wilson, 24, was not attending the Jets’ offseason program after he was granted permission to seek a trade.

While New York traded for Aaron Rodgers last offseason, Wilson still started 11 games for the club last season after Rodgers tore his Achilles after just four offensive snaps. He completed 60.1 percent of his throws for 2,271 yards with eight touchdowns and seven interceptions.

In 34 games with 33 starts over the last three seasons, Wilson completed 57 percent of his throws for 6,293 yards with 23 touchdowns and 25 interceptions.

Wilson now joins a quarterbacks room that includes Jarrett Stidham and Ben DiNucci. The Broncos also have the No. 12 overall pick in this week’s draft and could add another QB to the mix.