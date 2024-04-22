Jets agree to trade Zach Wilson to Broncos

Zach Wilson has found a new team.

The Broncos have agreed to acquire Wilson, the Jets’ No. 2 pick of the 2021 draft, according to a report from NFL Media.

Denver will send New York a sixth-round pick, No. 203, in exchange for Wilson and a seventh-round pick, No. 256. The Jets will also pay some of Wilson’s salary. He’s due to make $5.5 million in 2024.

Wilson, 24, was not attending the Jets’ offseason program after he was granted permission to seek a trade.

While New York traded for Aaron Rodgers last offseason, Wilson still started 11 games for the club last season after Rodgers tore his Achilles after just four offensive snaps. He completed 60.1 percent of his throws for 2,271 yards with eight touchdowns and seven interceptions.

In 34 games with 33 starts over the last three seasons, Wilson completed 57 percent of his throws for 6,293 yards with 23 touchdowns and 25 interceptions.

Wilson now joins a quarterbacks room that includes Jarrett Stidham and Ben DiNucci. The Broncos also have the No. 12 overall pick in this week’s draft and could add another QB to the mix.