Jets beat Browns 27-20 for their second straight win

Jets quarterback Justin Fields had a miserable day against the Browns, but he came up with one big play in the fourth quarter.

Fields dumped the ball off to running back Breece Hall while under heavy pressure and Hall turned it into a 42-yard touchdown. The score broke a 17-17 tie and the Jets would extend it to 27-17 with a field goal before Browns moved back within seven points. They kicked deep with the hope of forcing a punt, but a pair of mistakes by their defense make sure that the Jets’ lead would hold up.

On a third-and-long from the Jets’ 39-yard-line with just under two minutes left, linebacker Devin Bush was flagged for holding on a play that ended with Fields sliding down for a short loss. The Jets then had a 4th-and-5 with a minute left and lined up to try to draw the Browns offside before punting. Defensive lineman Cameron Thomas gave the Jets what they wanted and the 27-20 win was in the bag.

It’s two straight wins for the Jets and Hall’s big second half was a key part of it. Hall had 96 yards in the final 30 minutes, which doesn’t sound like all that much until you notice that the Jets had just 169 yards for the entire game. Fields was 5-of-10 for 12 yards outside of the play that Hall turned into a touchdown and the Jets’ special teams were the only reason why they were in the game long enough to win it.

Kene Nwangwu returned a kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown and Isaiah Williams took a punt 74 yards for another score as the Jets jumped out to a 14-7 lead. The Browns were able to tie the score 17-17 at halftime, but their own quarterback issues helped keep them from making a real push to win the game. Dillon Gabriel’s two touchdown passes look good on the stat sheet, but he missed receivers by big margins throughout the afternoon and the Browns’ 13th straight road loss was no surprise after watching his overall effort.

Gabriel was also sacked six times and Jets defensive end Will McDonald led the way with four of them. He’s up to seven on the season and the overall defensive performance likely quieted some fears about the Jets’ ability to compete in the wake of trading cornerback Sauce Gardner and defensive tackle Quinnen Williams this week.

The Jets will try to make it three in a row in New England on Thursday night while the 2-7 Browns will try to pick up a home win over the Ravens.