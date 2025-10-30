 Skip navigation
Jets, Cardinals auditioned quarterbacks on Wednesday

  
Published October 29, 2025 10:53 PM

The best argument against expanding the NFL from 32 teams is that there simply aren’t enough quarterbacks.

Especially as the season unfolds, and quarterbacks inevitably are injured.

On Wednesday, five quarterbacks received tryouts with new teams. The Jets worked out Desmond Ridder and Dorian Thompson-Robinson. The Cardinals worked out Jeff Driskel, Kyle Trask, Logan Woodside.

Of the group, Ridder has the most experience. The third-round pick in the 2022 draft has started 18 games — 17 with the Falcons and one last year with the Raiders.

All five were drafted. Trask, a second-round pick in 2021, went the earliest. He was released by the Buccaneers in late August, and has not signed with any other roster or practice squad.

The Jets, who are off this weekend, have two quarterbacks on the roster: Justin Fields and Tyrod Taylor. Brady Cook is on the practice squad. Taylor, who seemed to be in line to supplant Fields as the starter for Week 8, missed the win over the Bengals with a knee injury.

The Cardinals have three quarterbacks on the roster: Kyler Murray, Jacoby Brissett, and Kedon Slovis. Murray has missed the last two games with a foot injury. The Cardinals had a Week 8 bye.

The Cardinals will issue their first injury report in advance of Monday night’s game at Dallas on Thursday. Whether the Cardinals are thinking about adding an extra quarterback given the possibility that Murray will miss more time or whether they’re thinking about swapping out Slovis for another third-string option remains to be seen.