Jets CB Michael Carter injures ankle at practice

Jets nickel cornerback Michael Carter II was injured during a red zone drill Wednesday.

Carter stayed down before limping off with an ankle injury.

“It shouldn’t be a long-term deal,” Jets coach Robert Saleh said after practice, via Zack Rosenblatt of TheAthletic.com.

Carter is entering his fourth season, having appeared in 47 games with 20 starts since the Jets made him a fifth-round pick. He has 185 tackles, two interceptions, 23 pass breakups and a sack.