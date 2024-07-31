 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_judonv3_240730.jpg
Patriots’ Judon not practicing at camp
nbc_pftpm_mailbagv2_240730.jpg
PFT Mailbag: How patient are Broncos with Payton?
nbc_pftpm_bisacciav2_240730.jpg
Bisaccia expects ‘amendments’ to kickoff rule

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_judonv3_240730.jpg
Patriots’ Judon not practicing at camp
nbc_pftpm_mailbagv2_240730.jpg
PFT Mailbag: How patient are Broncos with Payton?
nbc_pftpm_bisacciav2_240730.jpg
Bisaccia expects ‘amendments’ to kickoff rule

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jets CB Michael Carter injures ankle at practice

  
Published July 31, 2024 02:57 PM

Jets nickel cornerback Michael Carter II was injured during a red zone drill Wednesday.

Carter stayed down before limping off with an ankle injury.

“It shouldn’t be a long-term deal,” Jets coach Robert Saleh said after practice, via Zack Rosenblatt of TheAthletic.com.

Carter is entering his fourth season, having appeared in 47 games with 20 starts since the Jets made him a fifth-round pick. He has 185 tackles, two interceptions, 23 pass breakups and a sack.