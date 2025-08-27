 Skip navigation
Jets claim LB Cam Jones, OT Esa Pole, TE Jelani Woods off waivers

  
Published August 27, 2025 01:29 PM

The Jets have started tweaking their 53-man roster.

The NFL announced that they have claimed linebacker Cam Jones, offensive tackle Esa Pole, and tight end Jelani Woods off of waivers. The team will have to make other moves to create space for them.

Jones and Pole were both waived by the Chiefs while Woods was dropped by the Colts.

Jones played in every game for the Chiefs the last two seasons and made two starts, but almost all of his playing time came on special teams. He had 36 tackles in the regular season and two more in the playoffs.

Pole was signed by Kansas City as an undrafted free agent and Woods had 25 catches for 312 yards and three touchdowns as a rookie before missing the last two seasons with injuries.