Jets complete G.M. interview with ESPN analyst Louis Riddick

  
Published January 2, 2025 06:51 PM

The Jets announced they have completed an interview with Louis Riddick for the team’s General Manager position.

Riddick, 55, currently is an NFL and college football analyst for ESPN and ABC. Before joining ESPN in 2013, Riddick worked in the front office of the Commanders and Eagles.

Riddick, who interviewed for the G.M. openings of the Lions and the Texans in 2020, is the third candidate to interview for the Jets’ post. The team also has completed interviews with former Falcons G.M. Thomas Dimitroff and former Titans G.M. Jon Robinson.

Riddick started his NFL career as a pro scout with Washington from 2001-04. The team promoted Riddick to director of pro personnel, and he held that position from 2005-07. Riddick then joined the Eagles as a scout in 2008, moved to assistant director of pro personnel in 2009 and was promoted to Philadelphia’s director of pro personnel from 2010-13.

Riddick had a seven-year playing career in the NFL with the Falcons (1992, ’96), Browns (1993-95) and Raiders (1998).

Jets Chairman Woody Johnson is leading the searches for a General Manager and head coach. He hired The 33rd Team in a support role to help identify and vet candidates in addition to coordinating interviews. Phil Savage and Jeff Ulbrich are serving as the team’s interim General Manager and head coach, respectively.