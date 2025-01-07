Jets complete head-coaching interview with Rex Ryan

The Jets have concluded their interview with Rex Ryan to be the team’s next head coach.

Ryan identified himself as a candidate early on in the process, and the Jets have confirmed he got an interview. Ryan said publicly that he believes he is going to get the job.

The 62-year-old Ryan was a popular head coach during his previous stint with the Jets from 2019 to 2014, especially in his first two seasons when he led the Jets to back-to-back AFC Championship Games. But he didn’t get to the playoffs again after those impressive first two years, and he also didn’t get to the playoffs in two more years as head coach of the Bills.

The Jets have still not been to the playoffs since Ryan’s days as their head coach. Perhaps they’ll hire him with the thought that he’s the coach to bring them back.