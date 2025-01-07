 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_commandersvbucsv2_250108.jpg
Commanders vs. Buccaneers has plenty of intrigue
nbc_csu_draftkings_250108.jpg
Who will lead Wild Card Weekend in passing yards?
steelers_ravens.jpg
Steelers must take ‘tactical risks’ against Ravens

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_commandersvbucsv2_250108.jpg
Commanders vs. Buccaneers has plenty of intrigue
nbc_csu_draftkings_250108.jpg
Who will lead Wild Card Weekend in passing yards?
steelers_ravens.jpg
Steelers must take ‘tactical risks’ against Ravens

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jets complete head-coaching interview with Rex Ryan

  
Published January 7, 2025 02:22 PM

The Jets have concluded their interview with Rex Ryan to be the team’s next head coach.

Ryan identified himself as a candidate early on in the process, and the Jets have confirmed he got an interview. Ryan said publicly that he believes he is going to get the job.

The 62-year-old Ryan was a popular head coach during his previous stint with the Jets from 2019 to 2014, especially in his first two seasons when he led the Jets to back-to-back AFC Championship Games. But he didn’t get to the playoffs again after those impressive first two years, and he also didn’t get to the playoffs in two more years as head coach of the Bills.

The Jets have still not been to the playoffs since Ryan’s days as their head coach. Perhaps they’ll hire him with the thought that he’s the coach to bring them back.