Jets cut kicker Riley Patterson, bring in Anders Carlson

The Jets have made another change at kicker.

Riley Patterson, who kicked for the Jets last week after Greg Zuerlein was put on injured reserve, was cut today.

To replace Patterson, the Jets brought in kicker Anders Carlson, who will initially be on the practice squad, not the 53-player roster. Carlson joins kicker Spencer Shrader on the Jets’ practice squad, and one of them will be called up to the active roster Sunday in Arizona.

Carlson was the Packers’ kicker last year but was but at the end of the preseason this year. He briefly signed wioth the 49ers this season and made all of his field goals, but San Francisco cut him this week.

The Jets also signed defensive lineman Bruce Hector to the active roster.