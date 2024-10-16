Jets estimate Aaron Rodgers would have missed practice, full participation for Davante Adams

The Jets only held a walkthrough on Wednesday, so their first injury report ahead of Sunday’s game against the Steelers is just an estimation of how much work players would have done in a regular session but it’s always notable when the starting quarterback is listed as a non-participant.

Aaron Rodgers hurt his ankle in the team’s Week Five loss to the Vikings and the Jets said he would not have taken part in Wednesday’s practice. He was listed as a limited participant last Thursday and Friday before moving up to full participation Saturday and he played without issue in Monday’s loss to the Bills.

The short turnaround from Monday to Wednesday may have played a role in Rodgers’s estimated participation level and Thursday will bring a better idea about whether the injury is any issue for the weekend.

Jets interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich said at his press conference that he expects wide receiver Davante Adams to play on Sunday and his hamstring doesn’t look like it will get in the way. Adams missed his final two games with the Raiders, but he was listed as a full participant on Wednesday.

Cornerbacks Michael Carter II (back) and D.J. Reed (groin) were also listed as out due to injury while wide receiver Mike Williams would have missed practice for personal reasons. Tight end Tyler Conklin (hip), edge rusher Will McDonald (shoulder), right tackle Morgan Moses (knee), left tackle Tyron Smith (rest), and linebacker Chazz Surratt (heel) were listed as limited participants.