Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_snfpreview_241004.jpg
Fields has big opportunity vs. Cowboys on SNF
nbc_pft_davanteadams_241004.jpg
Harrison: Ravens give Adams best Super Bowl chance
nbc_pft_missedfm_241004.jpg
Missed facemask call costs Bucs late vs. Falcons

Other PFT Content

San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins
Report: Stephen Ross closes in on sale of 13 percent of Dolphins and other assets at $8.1 billion valuation
Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Jets expect Alijah Vera-Tucker to be full practice participant Friday, play on Sunday

  
Published October 4, 2024 09:43 AM

The Jets will not have right tackle Morgan Moses in the lineup on Sunday, but they don’t expect to be missing any other offensive linemen.

The availability of those linemen became a question on Thursday when right guard Alijah Vera-Tucker was added to the injury report. Vera-Tucker was listed as limited with an ankle injury.

Adding Vera-Tucker to the report suggested a practice injury that could threaten to keep him out against the Vikings, but head coach Robert Saleh said that’s not a concern. In a press conference, Saleh said Vera-Tucker will practice fully on Friday and is expected to be in the lineup.

That’s a plus for the Jets against an aggressive Vikings defense they will need to corral in order to improve to 3-2 on the season.