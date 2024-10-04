Jets expect Alijah Vera-Tucker to be full practice participant Friday, play on Sunday

The Jets will not have right tackle Morgan Moses in the lineup on Sunday, but they don’t expect to be missing any other offensive linemen.

The availability of those linemen became a question on Thursday when right guard Alijah Vera-Tucker was added to the injury report. Vera-Tucker was listed as limited with an ankle injury.

Adding Vera-Tucker to the report suggested a practice injury that could threaten to keep him out against the Vikings, but head coach Robert Saleh said that’s not a concern. In a press conference, Saleh said Vera-Tucker will practice fully on Friday and is expected to be in the lineup.

That’s a plus for the Jets against an aggressive Vikings defense they will need to corral in order to improve to 3-2 on the season.