 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_nfltop100_240805.jpg
Florio: NFL’s Top 100 ‘becoming less significant’
nbc_pftpm_rams_240805.jpg
Rams’ offensive injury concerns are ‘significant’
nbc_pftpm_payton_240805.jpg
Payton offers up suggestion for new kickoff rule

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_nfltop100_240805.jpg
Florio: NFL’s Top 100 ‘becoming less significant’
nbc_pftpm_rams_240805.jpg
Rams’ offensive injury concerns are ‘significant’
nbc_pftpm_payton_240805.jpg
Payton offers up suggestion for new kickoff rule

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jets’ first unofficial depth chart has Allen Lazard back in starting lineup, for now

  
Published August 5, 2024 03:47 PM

Last year, with quarterback Aaron Rodgers injured, receiver Allen Lazard eventually became a forgotten man in the Jets’ offense. He ultimately caught 23 passes for 311 yards, he was a healthy scratch for at least one game, and he likely would have been released but for a $10 million fully-guaranteed salary in 2024.

With Rodgers back, so is Lazard. The sixth-year wideout shows up in the starting lineup, based on the Jets’ first unofficial depth chart of 2024.

Of course, that’s largely because newcomer Mike Williams remains on the PUP list, after last year’s early-season torn ACL with the Chargers. Once Williams is able to play again, Lazard likely will be relegated to the second-team.

The other starting receivers are Garrett Wilson and Xavier Gipson. Undrafted in 2023, Gipson also serves as the No. 1 kickoff and punt returner.

The depth chart shows three new starting offensive linemen, in Tyron Smith, John Simpson, and Morgan Moses. Rookie first-rounder Olu Fashanu is the second-string left tackle, behind Smith.

2023 first-rounder Will McDonald is a second-string edge rusher, behind Jermaine Johnson. Free-agent acquisition Javon Kinlaw is listed as a starting defensive tackle, with Quinnen Williams.