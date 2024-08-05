Jets’ first unofficial depth chart has Allen Lazard back in starting lineup, for now

Last year, with quarterback Aaron Rodgers injured, receiver Allen Lazard eventually became a forgotten man in the Jets’ offense. He ultimately caught 23 passes for 311 yards, he was a healthy scratch for at least one game, and he likely would have been released but for a $10 million fully-guaranteed salary in 2024.

With Rodgers back, so is Lazard. The sixth-year wideout shows up in the starting lineup, based on the Jets’ first unofficial depth chart of 2024.

Of course, that’s largely because newcomer Mike Williams remains on the PUP list, after last year’s early-season torn ACL with the Chargers. Once Williams is able to play again, Lazard likely will be relegated to the second-team.

The other starting receivers are Garrett Wilson and Xavier Gipson. Undrafted in 2023, Gipson also serves as the No. 1 kickoff and punt returner.

The depth chart shows three new starting offensive linemen, in Tyron Smith, John Simpson, and Morgan Moses. Rookie first-rounder Olu Fashanu is the second-string left tackle, behind Smith.

2023 first-rounder Will McDonald is a second-string edge rusher, behind Jermaine Johnson. Free-agent acquisition Javon Kinlaw is listed as a starting defensive tackle, with Quinnen Williams.