Jets G.M. Darren Mougey: Offers for Quinnen Williams, Sauce Gardner too good to pass up

The Jets were involved in the two biggest deals ahead of Tuesday afternoon’s trade deadline and General Manager Darren Mougey held a press conference to discuss the deals after the deadline passed.

Mougey traded cornerback Sauce Gardner to the Colts and defensive tackle Quinnen Williams to the Cowboys in a pair of trades that brought back a 2026 first-round pick, a 2026 second-round pick, two 2027 first-round picks, wide receiver AD Mitchell, and defensive tackle Mazi Smith. Mougey said that it is “never easy moving on from any player, let alone guys like Sauce and Quinnen,” but that the team felt they got offers they could not resist.

“You’re set on what these values are, what they’re really worth and these players and what you might be willing to do to part ways with them,” Mougey said. “We got to today and had these offers that we just felt were too good for the team, and we made that with Sauce and Quinnen.”

The Jets signed Gardner to a four-year extension this offseason, but Mougey said it was structured to make sure Gardner could be traded in the future. The expectation was not that it would happen quite so quickly, but the offers from the Colts kept “getting richer and richer in their value.”

At 1-7, the Jets had ample reason to look forward to the future before Tuesday’s trades. Now that they’ve been made, there’s no doubt that the Jets will be doing some major roster construction and their ability to nail that process will determine how these two trades are viewed in the long run.