Jets gain cap space by restructuring Quincy Williams, Tyler Conklin contracts

  
Published September 3, 2024 07:23 PM

Cornerback Michael Carter II’s three-year extension wasn’t the only bit of contractual business the Jets took care of on Tuesday.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that they have also restructured the contracts of linebacker Quincy Williams and tight end Tyler Conklin. The moves clear $8 million in cap space this season by pushing the cap hits for both players into future years.

Williams is in the second year of the three-year extension he signed with the Jets last year. Conklin is in the final year of his three-year deal with the team, but the pact includes void years that will carry Conklin’s cap hit beyond the life of the current contract.

The Jets have the league’s only holdout in edge rusher Haason Reddick and the cap space gained in the restructures could be used to offer Reddick a bit more money in order to join the team.