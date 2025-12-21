Jets have now gone 15 straight games without intercepting a pass

The Jets made some NFL history on Sunday.

They failed to intercept any of the 50 passes that the Saints put in the air during a 29-6 loss and that makes it 15 straight games without an interception for head coach Aaron Glenn’s club. That’s the longest streak without an interception since turnovers became an official statistic in 1993.

The Jets already had the single-season record heading into the game and going without a pick on Sunday breaks a tie with the 49ers, who had a similar streak of futility over the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

Games against the Patriots and Bills remain on the schedule this season and the Jets defense won’t be expected to offer much resistance to either AFC East club based on what they’ve done in the first 15 games of the year.