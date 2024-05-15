Jets have seven standalone games in 11 weeks and two Sunday-to-Thursday turnarounds

Someone in New York City really doesn’t like the Jets.

For the third straight year, they’ve gotten a difficult schedule. Not as it relates to opponents, which are predetermined via a formula based on rotation and prior-season results. But as it relates to the configuration of the games.

Brian Costello of the New York Post has obtained the Jets’ full schedule.

Thanks to the presence of Aaron Rodgers, the Jets have six prime-time games in 2024. They also have a standalone Sunday morning game in London.

After the Monday night opener at San Francisco, the Jets will fly home for a Sunday game. But they won’t play at home. They’ll have to travel to Tennessee for a Week 2 game against the Titans. Then, they’ll fly home for a Thursday night game against the Patriots.

They get a second home game against the Broncos before heading to London, against the Vikings. They don’t have a bye after that; they host the Bills on Monday Night Football. (What could go wrong?) Next, they visit the Steelers for a Sunday night game.

After a Week 8 visit to the Patriots, they have another Thursday night game, on Halloween against the Texans.

After that, the Jets travel to Arizona then return home for a Sunday night game against the Colts.

All prime-time games will be played before Week 11 ends.

They’re off Week 12, before concluding with Sunday-to-Sunday games against Seattle, at Miami, at Jacksonville, the Rams, at Buffalo, and vs. Miami to end the season.

They started fairly well in 2022 and 2023, despite tough schedules. This year, they’ll have a demanding and stressful eleven-game run, with seven of those games being the only NFL game happening when the Jets play.

If they win, no problem. If they struggle, it will set the stage for massive changes after the season ends. If not sooner.