Jets hire Lions TE coach Steve Heiden for their OL job

New Jets coach Aaron Glenn has made his first hire, and it’s a familiar face.

Lions tight ends coach Steve Heiden is following Glenn to New York to become the Jets’ offensive line coach, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

Lions pass game coordinator Tanner Engstrand could land with the Jets, too, as their new offensive coordinator, per Pelissero.

The Lions’ coaching staff has been decimated this offseason, headlined by the losses of Glenn, formerly the defensive coordinator, and former offensive coordinator Ben Johnson.

Heiden, a former NFL tight end, has spent his 12-year NFL coaching career primarily as a tight ends coach. He was with the Lions for two seasons as the tight ends coach after 10 seasons in Arizona.

He was the assistant offensive line coach for the Cardinals in 2018.