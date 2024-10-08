Jets interim HC Jeff Ulbrich: We’ll take a “hard look” at everything on offense

The Jets made a change at head coach on Tuesday and more changes could be coming on the offensive side of the ball.

Defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich was bumped up to interim head coach when Robert Saleh was fired on Tuesday morning and he said at his first press conference that “everything will be assessed” when it comes to the offense’s operations. That includes whether offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett will continue to call offensive plays.

Ulbrich said he doesn’t expect to let other coaches go, but it does sound like some changes will be in store for a unit that has underwhelmed through the first five weeks of the season.

“We’re gonna take a deep dive on that in the next 36 hours and look at every possibility,” Ulbrich said. “I do not see changes in necessarily titles and positions. As far as responsibilities and the process itself, we’re gonna take a hard look at that.”

Connor Hughes of SNY reports that Saleh was planning to make passing game coordinator Todd Downing the playcaller this week, so that could be an option for Ulbrich as he moves into his first game in the top job.