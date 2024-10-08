 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_playersafety_241008.jpg
How urgency, safety clash regarding player health
nbc_pft_browns_241008v2.jpg
Do Browns need a ‘spark’ by changing QBs?
nbc_pft_salehrodgersangle_241008.jpg
How much did Rodgers have to do with Saleh firing?

Other PFT Content

Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins
Report: Stephen Ross closes in on sale of 13 percent of Dolphins and other assets at $8.1 billion valuation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_playersafety_241008.jpg
How urgency, safety clash regarding player health
nbc_pft_browns_241008v2.jpg
Do Browns need a ‘spark’ by changing QBs?
nbc_pft_salehrodgersangle_241008.jpg
How much did Rodgers have to do with Saleh firing?

Other PFT Content

Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins
Report: Stephen Ross closes in on sale of 13 percent of Dolphins and other assets at $8.1 billion valuation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jets interim HC Jeff Ulbrich: We’ll take a “hard look” at everything on offense

  
Published October 8, 2024 05:02 PM

The Jets made a change at head coach on Tuesday and more changes could be coming on the offensive side of the ball.

Defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich was bumped up to interim head coach when Robert Saleh was fired on Tuesday morning and he said at his first press conference that “everything will be assessed” when it comes to the offense’s operations. That includes whether offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett will continue to call offensive plays.

Ulbrich said he doesn’t expect to let other coaches go, but it does sound like some changes will be in store for a unit that has underwhelmed through the first five weeks of the season.

“We’re gonna take a deep dive on that in the next 36 hours and look at every possibility,” Ulbrich said. “I do not see changes in necessarily titles and positions. As far as responsibilities and the process itself, we’re gonna take a hard look at that.”

Connor Hughes of SNY reports that Saleh was planning to make passing game coordinator Todd Downing the playcaller this week, so that could be an option for Ulbrich as he moves into his first game in the top job.