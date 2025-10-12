Jets let time run out in first half, Broncos lead 10-6

The Jets had the ball near midfield as time wound down in the first half of Sunday’s game against the Broncos in London and they faced a decision on fourth-and-1 with just over a minute to play.

They opted to run a fake punt that running back Breece Hall converted for a first down and they took a timeout with a minute left on the clock, but there wasn’t much urgency from there. A run by Hall and a sack led to them using their final timeout. The Broncos might have called one to give them a chance at getting the ball back and a pass to Josh Reynolds set up another fourth down with about 35 seconds left. The Jets did not run another play, however, and time ran out with the Broncos up 10-6.

If they’d held onto the timeout, they could have run a Hail Mary without any worry about giving the Broncos a chance to score, but head coach Aaron Glenn played things differently.

Wide receiver Garrett Wilson could be seen yelling at Glenn as the teams made their way off the field, although it’s unclear if it was due to the poor clock management or an overall offensive approach that resulted in 32 yards and two first downs.

Jets linebacker Cam Jones is doubtful to return from a hip injury and edge rusher Will McDonald went for a concussion evaluation in the first half.

The Jets converted their first defensive takeaway of the season and a long Kene Nwangwu kickoff return into two field goals, but a Bo Nix touchdown pass to tight end Nate Adkins was enough to put the Broncos in front after 30 minutes of play.