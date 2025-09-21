 Skip navigation
Jets lose Quincy Williams to a shoulder injury

  
September 21, 2025

The Jets defense will be without linebacker Quincy Williams for the rest of Sunday’s game in Tampa.

Williams went to the locker room just before the end of the first half and the team announced that he has been ruled out with a shoulder injury early in the second half. Williams had four tackles and a half-sack before his injury.

The Bucs went into halftime with a 20-6 lead and they got the ball to start the third quarter. A Baker Mayfield scramble on third down kept the drive alive, but the Jets defense was able to hold once the ball got into the red zone.

Caleb McLaughlin’s third field goal of the day put the Bucs up 23-6 with six minutes to play in the second quarter.