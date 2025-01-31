Jets make Tanner Engstrand’s hiring as offensive coordinator official

The Jets made Tanner Engstrand’s hiring official, announcing him as the team’s new offensive coordinator Friday.

Engstrand, 42, will become the 11th play caller in 15 years for the Jets.

As the Lions’ passing game coordinator, he worked with offensive coordinator Ben Johnson in overseeing the team’s prolific offense. The Lions set franchise records in net yards (6,962), points (564) and touchdowns (70).

Engstrand initially joined the Lions as an offensive assistant in 2020 and also served as Detroit’s offensive quality control coach (2021) and tight ends coach and passing game coordinator (2022). He became passing game coordinator in 2023.

Engstrand also drew interest from the Seahawks, Buccaneers and Patriots for their offensive coordinator jobs, but he was the favorite for the Jets’ job from the start.

Aaron Glenn, the former Lions’ defensive coordinator, has his coordinators in place with Steve Wilks hired as defensive coordinator and Chris Banjo as special teams coordinator.