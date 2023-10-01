Jets need to find a way to get defenders out of the box

It’s hard to watch the New York Jets’ offense. There’s no real reason to assume it will get any easier tonight against the Chiefs.

The easiest person to blame is quarterback Zach Wilson, and he has been the one who has gotten the blame. In two weeks, Wilson has gone from being the guy who maybe, possibly will graduate into the job after Aaron Rodgers retires to Public Enemy No. 2.

The blocking, or lack thereof, is part of the problem. Really, if Aaron Rodgers hadn’t already been lost for the year due to an injury suffered when a defender got past the line and hit him, would Rodgers have managed to avoid an injury in any of the past two games?

The real problem, as one source with knowledge of the situation recently explained it to PFT, is that the defenses are loading the box — and that the Jets aren’t able to get them to stop doing it.

If Rodgers were playing, defenses likely would be using a lot of Cover 2. That would make it easier to run the ball. With Wilson, teams are taking away the running lanes for Breece Hall and Dalvin Cook, and daring Wilson to take advantage of the imbalance.

So far, he hasn’t. The key holding off Trevor Siemian will be Wilson showing, quickly, that he can do something/anything to unclog the running lanes, which then will make it easier for Hall and Cook. When then will make it easier for Wilson because the defense will have to respect both aspects of the offense.