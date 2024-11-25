Jets officially kick off head coach, G.M. search process

The Jets have the ball rolling on their search for a new head coach and General Manager.

The team officially announced that they have retained the services of The 33rd Team to support owner Woody Johnson as he runs both searches. The 33rd Team was founded by former Jets G.M. Mike Tannenbaum and, per the team, he will work with former Vikings G.M. Rick Spielman to help the team vet candidates, coordinate interviews, and provide “data analysis including trends and highlights in the hiring of football leadership.”

Johnson made the decision to fire G.M. Joe Douglas last week. Head coach Robert Saleh was fired after a Week Five loss to the Vikings. Jeff Ulbrich is the interim head coach of the 3-8 team and Phil Savage took over for Douglas.

The Jets will not be able to speak to current assistants or executives from other teams until after the end of the regular season, so the initial phase of the searches will likely focus on identifying the candidates they want to speak to come January.