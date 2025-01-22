Jets plan second G.M. interviews with Darren Mougey, Trey Brown

The Jets have found their head coach, now they need to find their General Manager.

Aaron Glenn has agreed to a deal to coach the team and their search for a G.M. to work with him will expand to include at least two more interviews. According to multiple reports, the team will have second interviews with Broncos assistant G.M. Darren Mougey and Bengals senior personnel executive Trey Brown.

The Jets had Commanders assistant G.M. Lance Newmark in for a second interview this week and his prior work with the Lions while Glenn was in Detroit suggested that they might come in as a package.

That’s not the case at this point and the Jets may be headed in a different direction when all is said and done.