SamDarnoldPFT11-17.jpg
Darnold throws four interceptions in loss to Rams
JamarrSpitPFT__649292.jpg
Will Chase be suspended for incident with Ramsey?
RodgersPFT11-17.jpg
Rodgers suffers wrist injury in win vs. Bengals

Jets plan to start Tyrod Taylor in Week 12

  
Published November 17, 2025 12:33 PM

The Jets are set to make a quarterback change.

According to multiple reports, they plan to start Tyrod Taylor at quarterback against the Ravens in Week 12. Justin Fields will go to the bench as a result of the move.

Head coach Aaron Glenn kept the door open for a quarterback change after last Thursday’s loss to the Patriots when he said the team is “evaluating everything” about a passing offense that has been lackluster all season. It appeared that the team was moving toward making a change ahead of their Week 8 win over the Bengals, but Taylor was ruled out during the week with a knee injury and the team won their first game of the season with Fields at the helm.

They won again against the Browns in Week 10, but Fields only had 54 passing yards in that game and then posted 116 yards on 26 attempts while also losing a fumble against the Patriots.

Taylor started one game earlier this season when Fields was out with a concussion and he replaced Fields in the second half of their Week 7 loss to the Panthers.