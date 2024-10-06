Jets pull within 20-17 on Garrett Wilson TD

The Vikings got out to a 17-0 lead over the Jets in London on Sunday, but that might not have been enough cushion.

Aaron Rodgers hit Garrett Wilson for a one-yard score with just over six minutes left in the game and the Jets have cut Minnesota’s lead to 20-17. The score came one play after Vikings cornerback Stephon Gilmore was flagged for interfering with Wilson in the end zone.

The Jets have targeted Wilson 18 times so far on Sunday and he has 11 catches for 76 yards. Rodgers is 25-of-45 for 206 yards.

Sam Darnold helped the Jets’ scoring drive by overthrowing Jordan Addison on a third down. Cornerback Brandin Echols picked the pass off to give the Jets the ball in Vikings territory and give the team some hope for a comeback win.