 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_snfpreview_241004.jpg
Fields has big opportunity vs. Cowboys on SNF
nbc_pft_davanteadams_241004.jpg
Harrison: Ravens give Adams best Super Bowl chance
nbc_pft_missedfm_241004.jpg
Missed facemask call costs Bucs late vs. Falcons

Other PFT Content

San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins
Report: Stephen Ross closes in on sale of 13 percent of Dolphins and other assets at $8.1 billion valuation
Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_snfpreview_241004.jpg
Fields has big opportunity vs. Cowboys on SNF
nbc_pft_davanteadams_241004.jpg
Harrison: Ravens give Adams best Super Bowl chance
nbc_pft_missedfm_241004.jpg
Missed facemask call costs Bucs late vs. Falcons

Other PFT Content

San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins
Report: Stephen Ross closes in on sale of 13 percent of Dolphins and other assets at $8.1 billion valuation
Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jets pull within 20-17 on Garrett Wilson TD

  
Published October 6, 2024 12:34 PM

The Vikings got out to a 17-0 lead over the Jets in London on Sunday, but that might not have been enough cushion.

Aaron Rodgers hit Garrett Wilson for a one-yard score with just over six minutes left in the game and the Jets have cut Minnesota’s lead to 20-17. The score came one play after Vikings cornerback Stephon Gilmore was flagged for interfering with Wilson in the end zone.

The Jets have targeted Wilson 18 times so far on Sunday and he has 11 catches for 76 yards. Rodgers is 25-of-45 for 206 yards.

Sam Darnold helped the Jets’ scoring drive by overthrowing Jordan Addison on a third down. Cornerback Brandin Echols picked the pass off to give the Jets the ball in Vikings territory and give the team some hope for a comeback win.