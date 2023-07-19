 Skip navigation
Jets put Breece Hall, Randall Cobb, C.J. Uzomah on PUP list

  
Published July 19, 2023 05:00 PM

Jets running back Breece Hall said recently that he thinks he will be ready to play in the first game of the regular season, but he’s not ready for a full practice on the first day of the team’s training camp.

Hall was one of four players placed on the team’s physically unable to perform list as players reported to camp on Wednesday. Hall is recovering from a torn ACL that ended his promising rookie season after seven games.

The Jets also placed wide receiver Randall Cobb, tight end C.J. Uzomah, and defensive back Jarrick Bernard-Converse on the PUP list. All four players can be activated from the list at any point this summer.

The same is not true of safety Chuck Clark and wide receiver Diontae Spencer. Both players have been placed on injured reserve and are not eligible to return to active duty this season.