Breece Hall: I’ve been saying I’ll be ready for the first game

Jets running back Breece Hall missed the final 10 games of his rookie season after tearing his ACL, but he doesn’t think the injury will cost him any more games this season.

Hall and Jets head coach Robert Saleh both sounded optimistic about Hall’s chances of being ready to roll at the start of the season when they spoke to reporters near the end of the team’s offseason program. During an appearance on NFL Network this week, Hall sounded even more confident about being in the lineup for the Monday night opener against the Bills.

“I’m doing pretty good right now,” Hall said. “Like I’ve been saying, I’ll be ready for the first game. Right now, I’m just focused on getting my knee as strong as possible, just getting that confidence back, but it’s been going well so far.”

Hall ran 80 times for 463 yards and five touchdowns before getting hurt last year and his loss helped lead to an offensive downturn that sank the Jets’ playoff chances in the second half of last season. There’s been some talk of the Jets signing Dalvin Cook, but getting Hall back to form would be a major boost whether the veteran comes on board or not.