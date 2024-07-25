 Skip navigation
Jets put Haason Reddick on reserve/did not report, sign QB Ben Bryant

  
Published July 25, 2024 10:32 AM

Edge rusher Haason Reddick didn’t report to Jets training camp this week and the team moved him off of their 90-man roster on Thursday.

Reddick has been placed on the reserve/did not report list. Reddick will not count against the team’s roster limit or their salary cap as long as he remains on the list, but can come off the list if he reverses course and decides to join the team.

The Jets traded for Reddick this offseason after he and the Eagles could not agree on a new contract. The Jets have not given him a new deal either and it is unclear if there will be any movement on that front.

The Jets filled the open roster spot by signing quarterback Ben Bryant. Bryant played at Cincinnati, Eastern Michigan, and Northwestern before going undrafted this year.